Nearly two months after Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s former partner Ken Urker suddenly passed away on what would have been his 34th birthday, the official cause of death has been revealed to be a drug overdose.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed that Urker died of “accidental poly substance drug toxicity.”

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“The case is now complete, and no further testing is pending,” the statement reads.

Urker was discovered unresponsive on Oct. 1 at his home in Raceland, Louisiana. Law enforcement officials revealed at the time that he was found next to drug paraphernalia and a holstered handgun. There was no evidence of foul play in Urker’s death.

The cause of death was first reported following Blanchard’s first TV interview since Urker died. While speaking to 60 Minutes Australia, the former Life After Lock Up star revealed she was “still trying to process” her late partner’s death.

“I just kept saying, ‘No, no, no, no.’ This isn’t true. You’re lying, you’re making this up,” she shared while recalling how she found out about Urker’s death. “And I just hit the floor, and I just remembered screaming, ‘No, no.’”

Blanchard further denied she was involved in Urker’s death, and any accusation of her being involved was “disgusting to hear” because Urker was the love of her life.

“That’s the father of my child,” she emotionally declared. “I’ve known Ken for almost nine years. No other man, no other person, had my heart like he did.”

Urker and Blanchard dated and got engaged while Blanchard was serving time for her involvement in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. At some point, the couple decided to part ways, and Blanchard began dating and eventually married her now ex-husband, Ryan Anderson.

Four months after her 2023 prison release, Blanchard and Anderson split, leading Blanchard to spend time with Urker and eventually rekindle their romance. After months of speculations and denials, the duo confirmed they were dating. Not long after, they announced they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Aurora, was born in early 2024.

Blanchard and Urker were reportedly broken up before Urker’s Oct. 1 death.