Dulcy Singer, who is best known as an executive producer of Sesame Street from 1980 to 1993, passed away earlier this month. She was 92 years old.

Jim Henson cartoonist Guy Gilchrist confirmed the news on social media, sharing, “We say goodbye to another Muppet family member, dear Dulcy, at 92 years old.”

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Gilchrist further shared, “Emmy-winning Sesame Street producer Dulcy Singer has gone on to a heavenly neighborhood. Singer spent decades behind the scenes of Sesame Street and served as its executive producer from 1980 to 1993, overseeing the landmark children’s program during one of its most influential eras.”

The cartoonish then shared a list of Singer’s accomplishments during her Sesame Street days, including when she and Jon Stone earned an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program.

“One of Singer’s most important contributions came when Sesame Street had to address the death of Mr. Hooper following actor Will Lee’s passing. Rather than simply writing the character out, Singer pushed the show to speak honestly to children about death. The resulting Farewell, Mr. Hooper episode became one of the most celebrated and remembered moments in the program’s history.”



Gilchrist continued to praise Singer’s for other accomplishments behind the camera. “Her name may have appeared behind the characters children loved, but the decisions she helped make shaped what Sesame Street became. A place where television could entertain children while trusting them with real lessons about life.”

He then added, “Rest in peace, Dulcy. Millions of children may never have known the woman behind Sesame Street, but generations grew up with the television she helped create.”