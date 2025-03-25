Christine Chiu is opening up about her “sudden” experience with hair loss.

The Bling Empire star, 42, revealed in a March 19 Instagram Story that she has lost “99%” of her hair in the last few months, and doctors still don’t know why.

“My first custom wig fitting,” Chiu wrote overtop a clip of herself sitting in a salon chair and wearing a long brunette wig, per PEOPLE. She tagged her stylist Maranda Widlund, who could be heard explaining to the reality TV star why she chose “a dark, dark brown” instead of black. Widlund said that “when it gets styled, it just has a lot of life in it.”

Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Cure Addiction Now

Chiu went on to tell her followers in the caption, “for those who don’t know … i am experiencing sudden and dramatic hair loss – and have lost 99% of my hair over the last few months.” The Netflix star said that she is currently seeking medical help, and her doctors are “running labs, ultrasounds [and] tests.”

Chiue is a Taiwanese-American businesswoman, and philanthropist who co-founded Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery. She is best known for Bling Empire, the Netflix reality series she executive produced and also starred in alongside her husband, Gabriel Chiu, whom she wed in 2006.

Bling Empire premiered on Netflix in 2018 and centered around a group of wealthy Asian and Asian-American fun-seekers living in Los Angeles as they go all out with fabulous parties, glamour, and drama. The series ran for three seasons, with Chiu appearing in all of them.

During her time on the show, Chiu didn’t shy away from discussing her health, and during the debut season, she opened up about her and her husband’s decision to undergo multiple in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.

“I had held it in for so long and that wasn’t great for my mental health,” she told Netflix’s Tudum in May 2022, adding that only a “handful of people” knew about her treatments at the time. “There’s so much power in sharing our journeys and being there to support each other and talking it through. That was something I didn’t have when I was going through it.”

Chiu said she went through seven cycles before she and her husband welcomed their son, Gabriel Chiu III (also known as Baby G) in 2018.

Outside of Bling Empire, Chiu also starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and competed on Dancing With the Stars.