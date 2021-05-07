Netflix Just Added Classic Denzel Washington Thriller

✖

One of the largest Hollywood stars paired with the largest internet streaming platform? It's a recipe for success. The Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts led film Pelican Brief just recently started streaming on Netflix and the success it's already had is undoubtedly obvious.

According to wegotthiscovered.com, the film is gaining moment after it was re-introduced to members of the streaming service. The 1993 movie became widely popular after earning $195 million at the box office at the time of its release. As a recap, the movie tells the story of a law student who's mentor and lover ends up being murdered by a group of killers. Forced to go on the run, she pairs up with a journalist as they set out to find the truth behind the assassinations she unconvered.

Earlier this year, Washington got emotional when he found out the kinds words his son John David Washington said about him. During an interview with Access, the iconic actor was informed that John David gushed over his talents during an interview himself, and it brought tears to Washingtons eyes. "I think he is one of the greatest to ever do it, so it was a very proud moment for our entire family," the Tenet star said. When Washington heard about this, he said he was at a loss for words. "Wow, I'm speechless," he said with tears in his eyes.

"I forgot what the question was, but I'm speechless. I didn't know he said that," he continued before he gushed over his daughter, Olivia Washington. "Watch out for his sister. His sister's a great actor. Olivia Washington." His other daughter, Katia Washington, produced John David's most recent film Malcolm & Marie. Washington and his wife, Pauletta Washington, share four kids together: John David, Katia, Olivia and Malcolm Washington.

Washington's son recently opened up about his experience moving back in with his parents since leaving for college. The 36-year-old said he moved back in at the beginning of the pandemic due to lockdowns, but it was like he never left because his room was still the same. "Oh holidays when I go see them I'll dip back and forth in there a day or two at a time, but this is definitely the longest since I've left home for college. It was nice, I got all old action figures in there, posters, and my most prized posessions: I got my Jordans signed by Michael Jordan that are still there," John David confessed.