Denzel Washington Tears up Over High Praise From Son John David in Emotional Moment

✖

Denzel Washington got emotional during an interview after he found out the sweet things his son John David Washington said about him. During an interview with Access, Washington was informed that his son backed Washington's recent honor of being named best actor of the 21st century. To his surprise, not being aware that John David said anything in regards to that, he was blown away.

The Oscar winner was in an interview to discuss his recent film The Little Things, alongside fellow co-stars Jared Leto and Rami Malek, when he was told John David said, "It's about time" during a junket for Tenet. "I think he is one of the greatest to ever do it, so it was a very proud moment for our entire family." Just after Washington clarified that it was John David who said that, he then choked as he was at a loss for words. "Wow, I'm speechless," Washington said with tears in his eyes. "I forgot what the question was, but I'm speechless. I didn't know he said that."

Washington also took that moment to give his daughter, Olivia Washington, a shout-out saying, "Watch out for his sister. His sister's a great actor. Olivia Washington." His other daughter, Katia Washington produced John's David's most recent film Malcolm & Marie. Washington and his wife, Pauletta Washington, share four kids together: John David, Katia, Olivia and Malcolm Washington. Click here to view the interview.

John David recently told James Corden in September that he moved back in with his parents during the pandemic when quarantine became a new way of life. While many parents change their children's rooms once they've left for college or bought a new house themselves, Washington and Pauletta kept John David's the same. The 36-year-old actor said this was the longest he's stayed at his parents house since he left for college, and noted that everything was still the same in his room.

"On holidays when I got see them I'll dip back and forth in there a day or two at a time, but this is definitely the longest since I've left home for college. It was nice, I got all my old action figures in there, posters, and my most prized possession: I got my Jordans signed by Michael Jordan that are still there," he said. Towards the end of 2020, the fire department was called to their family home after smoke was reported to be coming from the mansion, however, everyone inside was safe and able to return home safely.