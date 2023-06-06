Netflix Actor Biff Wiff Hospitalized Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Netflix actor Biff Wiff, most well-known for his appearances in the sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave, has been hospitalized, amid his recently revealed cancer diagnosis. Wiff's hospital stay was revealed in a post he made May 30, in which he is seen holding up a sign to show support for the WGA writer's strike. In the image, it is clear that the actor snapped the selfie from a hospital bed.

Additionally, a GoFundMe has been set up to help Wiff with medical expenses. In a description of the fundraiser, the actor's friends write, "Biff Wiff is in the hospital battling a recurring cancer. In his words, 'I'm not sure how to respond. I'm back in the hospital again dealing with side effects of the cancer I was diagnosed with late last year and have no idea when or if I will recover.'" They later add, "Let's help Biff get better, so he can continue making the world a more beautiful place."

Wiff has been acting since the late '80s, turning up in shows like Moonlighting, Roseanne, Roswell, Desperate Housewives, It's Always Sunny..., and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His popularity exploded, however, back in 2019 when he turned up in an I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson sketch, portraying an outrageous version of Santa Claus who had put aside Christmas responsibilities to become an actor. He also appears in the show's third season — which is now streaming — as an awkward grandpa who finds his "shirt brother."

Since then, Wiff has nabbed some major acting roles, even turning up in the 2023 Oscars Best Picture winner Everything, Everywhere, All At Once. He also landed small parts on series such as Dave, Pen15, Dollface, and the Freevee prank series Jury Duty. Notably, back in the last '80s, Wiff appeared on an episode of Night Court, and he was recent brought back for three episodes of the series revival at NBC.

In his Instagram post, Wiff has been receiving a lot of love and support from fans, with one person commenting, "Stay strong shirt brother! Don't FOLLOW ANY RULES." Someone else added, "Stay strong, Biff! We're sending good vibes and love your way." Another fan offered, "We love you, Biff! Incredible work in the new I Think You Should Leave season. I'd love to have you as a shirt brother." One last user quipped, "Big hugs from the Turbo Team, bud."