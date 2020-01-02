‘NCIS’: Pauley Perrette Sends Cheers to Her Fans in New Year’s Eve Video

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette took to Twitter over the holiday week to send cheers to her fans in a fun New Year’s Eve video. In the clip, Perrette was seen celebrating with her “Hollywood Parents,” and toasting to the new year. Fans and followers of the beloved actress then took to commenting on the post with their own well-wishes.

“Happy New Year’s hope you and your family have a blessed day and year,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Happy new year from the Netherlands. Hope you will have a good, joyful and healthy 2020 with lots of fun and lovely moments.”

Perrette has a lot to celebrate when it comes to 2020, as this is the year that her new CBS series will debut. After exiting NCIS, it was reveled that Perrette is starring in a new sitcom titled Broke, which co-stars comedian Natasha Leggero and Jane the Virgin star Jaime Camil.

Happy NewYear! I’m with my “Hollywood Parents” yay! pic.twitter.com/AVyjQfi4w9 — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 1, 2020

After the project was announced, Camil expressed his excitement around working with Perrette, saying, “We are so excited to be a part of the CBS family and can’t wait to share the show with you.”

He went on to share how he couldn’t believe it: “Words can’t describe how happy and blessed I feel to be sharing the screen with you [Perrette]. Having your talent, personality and beautiful soul in the show makes us sooo happy [praying hands] [smiling face emoji]. Thank you for saying yes to this adventure.”

Perrette saw his comments on Twitter and replied, “Brother, [Camil] I went with the nicest most decent people in Hollywood. YOU and the team.”

My @CBS #Broke cast and crew all dressed in purple (some are kinda lavender) for #SpiritDay Love and #Pride for these awesome people and this show!!! pic.twitter.com/F4fGdAKq1A — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 18, 2019

Broke will mark Perrette’s return to TV leaving NCIS, where she starred as forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons. In a 2018 statement Perrette spoke about the character, saying, “Abby’s legacy is going to be forever. The effect that she’s had around the world, especially in young girls pursuing math and science. There [are] young women out there who’ve gotten their degrees and are in the field of science and math and forensics because of this TV character.”

At this time, it does not appear that Broke has an officially premiere date, but it may be announced soon, as the show is scheduled to have a mid-season debut.

