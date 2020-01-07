‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reveals Epic Grammys Throwback With Johnny Depp

Actress Pauley Perrette posted a throwback photo of herself with Johnny Depp on Saturday, and fans were loving it. The NCIS alum was arm-in-arm with Depp in the photo, which was taken at the Grammys in 2016. Perrette said that she and Depp are essentially “the same person.”

Perrette was apparently responding to a comment from a fan when she posted her throwback with Depp this weekend. She said that yes, they are “actually the same person,” adding: “we both smell like a thrift store. Awesome.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The picture showed Depp dressed in his most eccentric rock star attire, including a tattered cowboy hat bedecked with beads and fit snugly over a patterned bandana. He wore multiple scarfs, necklaces and a denim jacket. Beside him in the signature all-black of her former NCIS character, Abby Sciuto, Perrette smiled.

For you who asked if me and Johnny Depp are actually the same person? Yes. But I don’t have facial hair in my version of us. And we both smell like a thrift store. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/JDE9pJiNuD — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 4, 2020

The picture comes from Perrette’s Instagram, where it was posted before back in 2016. At the time, she told fans she was meeting Depp while watching his band, The Hollywood Vampires practice ahead of the Grammys. She posted another photo later showing herself with the whole group.

Perrette seems to have met Depp and his bandmates as a fan, though she is a musician herself. Later, she posted about another similarity between herself and Depp — child star Antonio Corbo has played a “son” to both of them on-screen. Corbo plays Milo, son of Perrette’s character Jackie on the upcoming new sitcom Broke, while he played Depp’s son in the 2018 movie City of Lies.

Fans were amused by Perrette’s reminiscence, though some were a bit confused. Unlike in other recent posts, the actress was not hinting at a new project or collaboration but simply remembering past celebrity encounters.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the latest from Perrette, who has been off of regular TV broadcasts since she left NCIS in 2017. Broke will mark her official return to network shows, and many are already excited over the show’s potential. Perrette and Corbo seem to have pretty good chemistry, judging by a post she made on set back in October, where the two were bonding over their shared taste in music.

“I’m so exhausted and SO FREAKIN HAPPY shooting my new show [Broke] on [CBS] I want to thank all y’all that supported me through a few devastatingly difficult years,” she tweeted around the same time. “I’m so happy and healthy now and having a blast. THANK YOU positive people for helping me and being kind Love y’all!”

Broke stars Perrette as Jackie, a single mother and bartender just barely making rent, while Corbo plays her son, Milo. Their quiet life is turned upside down when Jackie’s sister, Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) and her formerly rich husband, Javier (Jaime Camil) ask to move in with them after losing their entire fortune.

AND @antoniorcorbo is both of me and Johnny Depp “son” : pic.twitter.com/YegQPkc541 — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 4, 2020

Broke premieres some time in 2020 on CBS.