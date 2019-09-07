‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reveals She Underwent Therapy to Reduce PTSD Nightmares

Celebrity

Pauley Perrette has been through a lot over the years, and she has now revealed one of the ways she has gotten help. On Twitter Friday, Perrette opened up about a peculiar dream she had that involved mystical moose called Zeus. After it confused fans, she clarified it was actually a normal occurrence and was not brought on by an odd dietary choice.

After NCIS fans kept badgering her, Perrette, who played Abby Sciuto on the series, released a personal admission to quiet them down and explain exactly what’s going on with the weird animal dreams.

The 50-year-old actress said her PTSD presented itself in the form of nightmares. To combat this, she went through therapy to learn how to get her dreams in check. It apparently worked, being as Perrette was the strange, lighthearted animal dreams.

Perrette shows no signs of returning to NCIS, but she will be back on CBS for the fall TV season. She will star in Broke, a new sitcom where Perrette plays a single mom who takes in her sister’s family, who just recently lost all their money after living wealthy lives for years. No premiere date has been set yet.

