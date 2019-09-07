‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reveals She Underwent Therapy to Reduce PTSD Nightmares

Pauley Perrette has been through a lot over the years, and she has now revealed one of the ways she has gotten help. On Twitter Friday, Perrette opened up about a peculiar dream she had that involved mystical moose called Zeus. After it confused fans, she clarified it was actually a normal occurrence and was not brought on by an odd dietary choice.

Dreamt I had a pet Moose named Zeus who always wears white headphones and likes to go to the mall but is scared of the escalators 🙂 — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 6, 2019

OK… read some replies to my Zeus the Moose dream tweet and again… I don’t do ANY drugs, I don’t eat dairy, or red meat (rarely), or spicy foods, or sugar or salt. I’m pretty square, I just have VERY interesting dreams. So I share. They’re SO FUN! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 7, 2019

And I dozed off just now and met Bruce the Moose! He doesn’t like malls or headphones. Protects me and Zeus the Moose (Bruce is older) and takes long walks with me and can talk! He gets along with all other animals and they all look up to him! He worries about Zeus. He’s awesome https://t.co/kVgCv3SGFq — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 7, 2019

After NCIS fans kept badgering her, Perrette, who played Abby Sciuto on the series, released a personal admission to quiet them down and explain exactly what’s going on with the weird animal dreams.

The 50-year-old actress said her PTSD presented itself in the form of nightmares. To combat this, she went through therapy to learn how to get her dreams in check. It apparently worked, being as Perrette was the strange, lighthearted animal dreams.

Jeez some people! I have PTSD and did amazing EMDR therapy so I control my dreams and they aren’t scary nightmares. You few? You think it’s psychotic to have AWESOME dreams about beautiful animals? I WISH you had my dreams! They’re GREAT!!! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 7, 2019

Perrette shows no signs of returning to NCIS, but she will be back on CBS for the fall TV season. She will star in Broke, a new sitcom where Perrette plays a single mom who takes in her sister’s family, who just recently lost all their money after living wealthy lives for years. No premiere date has been set yet.

Photo Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images