'NCIS' Alum Pauley Perrette Calls Donald Trump 'Jerk Racist Misogynist Clown'

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette has some very harsh words for outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him a "jerk racist misogynist clown." Perrette took to Twitter to air some grievances against Trump, who she also referred to as "liar" for asking his "poor followers" to donate "their hard earned" wages for his "personal benefit." She equated this to "theft," and blasted him for being a "trust fund kid" who has "never worked."

She concluded the post by writing, "You’re stealing from [and] KILLING [Republicans and] MY FAMILY." Perrette went on to add another tweet, wherein she addressed anyone who doesn't understand why she "wrote that." The actress stated that she believes Trump is "grifting old people" by "begging" them for "campaign" money. She clarified that her motivation was purely based on not wanting "people to be stolen from." She also referred to the situation as "awful" multiple times.

If you don’t know why I wrote that you may not know how truly awful this is. Grifting old people. Hard working people. SO WRONG!!! If he’s so rich, why is he begging folks for money for a fake “campaign”? Y’all this is awful. I just don’t want people to be stolen from. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) December 13, 2020

The responses to Perrette's tweets have been quite mixed, with some fully agreeing and others vehemently disagreeing. "The good news is that 81 million of us agree with you fully," fan said. "The scary thing is 74 million have been sucked into his con game. It truly is a cult. Hopefully given some time we can help the cult members recover. Please stay 'Covid Safe' here in SD and LA are thru the roof!"

"Um, there is a chance that your news station or even the main stream news isn't giving you accurate information," someone else added. "I don't trust the news anymore. They don't remain objective and they all have agendas."

While Perrette is often very social active on her social media — speaking out on behalf of Black Lives Matter and other movements — she rarely shares explicitly political comments. Notable, she did recently issue a tweet for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, asking them to include former South Bend, Indiana Mayor, Pete Buttigieg — who ran against both as a Democratic candidate for president — in their administration. "Millions of us want this! Young, Brilliant and a Proud Veteran," she wrote. "I want real veterans making decisions... And he is SO everything."