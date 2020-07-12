Naya Rivera: Latest Search Update Draws Outcry From Fans Demanding She Be Found
Ever since Naya Rivera disappeared after visiting Lake Piru on Wednesday, authorities have been tirelessly searching for her. On Saturday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department released an update about their search on Twitter, letting everyone know that the search operation was winding down as the Sun set and that they would continue to search for Rivera on Sunday morning. However, Rivera's fans quickly responded to the message to demand that the search continue without delay.
Rivera was considered missing after her four-year-old son, Josey, was spotted alone on the boat that they rented to head out on Lake Piru. Josey told authorities that his mother was in the water but that she did not get back onto the boat. He has since reunited with his father, Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. While authorities do not precisely know what led to Rivera's disappearance, they have since said that the search for her has become a "recovery" mission.
Given that the news of the Glee actor's disappearance has hit many hard, it's understandable to see fans flocking to Twitter to ask authorities to do everything in their power to recover her. In response to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department's latest tweet, those very fans responded to demand that the search continues for Rivera without any pausing or delays.
Demanding The Search Continues
How come you were able to search day and night for a father, a son and a DOG but won’t stay on the scene past 8 to find Naya Rivera? pic.twitter.com/wtpns27mCL— sally (@vioIent_things) July 12, 2020
Don't Stop
You don’t stop looking for someone just because it’s dark. She has a son, a family, LOOK FOR HER.— greenley (@theantsbbqsauce) July 12, 2020
Showing Appreciation
thank you for trying please please don’t give up— 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 (@sahIofcIina) July 12, 2020
Stop Pausing The Mission
You guys need to STOP pausing the rescue mission! you can have some group of people search at night and another group of people search by day!— angel (@angelizquierdop) July 12, 2020
Please Keep Looking
Thank you!!! PLEASE BE SAFE AND KEEP LOOKING FOR HER!! She has to be out there, SEARCH AROUND THE AREA Not only the lake please!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 THANK YOU!!! #NayaRivera #Naya— aylin ♡ (@aylin_med) July 12, 2020
Whatever It Takes
Please don’t stop. If it comes to needing money, ask the public. Her family, friends and fans will do whatever it takes to keep going.— Sarah Winslow (@saraaahdub) July 12, 2020
#FindNaya
Please find her, please don't stop searching. #FindNaya— Ivanna (@Ruleadaaa_) July 12, 2020