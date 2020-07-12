Naya Rivera: Latest Search Update Draws Outcry From Fans Demanding She Be Found

Ever since Naya Rivera disappeared after visiting Lake Piru on Wednesday, authorities have been tirelessly searching for her. On Saturday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department released an update about their search on Twitter, letting everyone know that the search operation was winding down as the Sun set and that they would continue to search for Rivera on Sunday morning. However, Rivera's fans quickly responded to the message to demand that the search continue without delay.

Rivera was considered missing after her four-year-old son, Josey, was spotted alone on the boat that they rented to head out on Lake Piru. Josey told authorities that his mother was in the water but that she did not get back onto the boat. He has since reunited with his father, Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. While authorities do not precisely know what led to Rivera's disappearance, they have since said that the search for her has become a "recovery" mission.

Given that the news of the Glee actor's disappearance has hit many hard, it's understandable to see fans flocking to Twitter to ask authorities to do everything in their power to recover her. In response to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department's latest tweet, those very fans responded to demand that the search continues for Rivera without any pausing or delays.