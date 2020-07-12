Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Visits Lake Where She Disappeared

Authorities continue to search for Naya Rivera days after she went missing at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. On Saturday, Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, was spotted at Lake Piru alongside various members of her family. According to photos obtained by TMZ, it appeared as though Dorsey and members of the Rivera family paid tribute to her by venturing out into the water, possibly to gain some sort of connection to her.

TMZ noted that Dorsey visited Lake Piru on Saturday, heading into the water with members of Rivera's family. He could then be seen sitting by himself as authorities continued to search for the Glee actor. The publication noted that Rivera's father, George, and her brother, Mychal, were also at the lake on Saturday. At one point, George went into the water and stood, possibly praying. The family's visit to Lake Piru comes days after Rivera was reported missing after her son, Josey, was spotted alone on the boat that they had rented. The four-year-old told authorities that his mother was in the water but that she did not get back on the boat. Josey has since been reunited with his father, Dorsey.

Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Makes Emotional Visit to Lake Piru https://t.co/aO2pcsQxKf — TMZ (@TMZ) July 12, 2020

As of right now, authorities have declared this case as a "recovery" mission amidst days of searching for Rivera's body. While many people have been speculating about the circumstances surrounding the actor's disappearance, authorities have expressed that they believe that this was simply a "tragic accident." Sgt. Kevin Donoghue told PEOPLE, "We interviewed her son, and there was nothing that we learned from her son that would have suggested that this was suicide. Everything that we've learned so far leads to this being some sort of water recreational accident."

Although authorities believe that this was an accident, they can not be sure of what actually happened to Rivera. "To say definitively what actually happened, we really can't say. We just don't know; it's a mystery," the sergeant continued. "We're still investigating; we're still searching. We're trying to uncover clues as we go. But so far, we really don't have a lot of information to make any guesses as to what could have happened." Donoghue also explained that officials are doing their best to recover Rivera, saying that they are using more advanced technology so that they can investigate and search throughout Lake Piru.