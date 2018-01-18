Domestic Battery Charges Dropped Against ‘Glee’ Alum Naya Rivera

The domestic battery charges filed against Naya Rivera by her estranged husband have been dropped.

The charges were officially dropped on Friday, Jan. 12, when prosecutors say Ryan Dorsey decided not to pursue legal action against Rivera. Court documents obtained by TMZ show that the Kanawha County Magistrate Court’s office in West Virginia dismissed the case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dorsey called the police on Rivera on Nov. 25, during Thanksgiving weekend. He reported her for allegedly hitting him in the face and head while they were out walking with their child in Chesapeake, West Virginia. Police say it was the child that they were arguing over in the first place.

Still, the episode will have a lasting effect on Rivera and Dorsey’s relationship. About a week after the arrest, Rivera filed for divorce from Dorsey once and for all. She listed their official date of separation as Nov. 24 — the day before she was arrested for hitting him.

Rivera filed for divorce from Dorsey once before, back in November of 2016. Things seemed to be looking up for the couple, and Rivera actually dismissed those filings in October of 2017, only a few weeks before the dramatic run-in with the law.

Now, Rivera is not only free from her domestic battery charges — she got the joint custody she had petitioned for. The actress included her custody request with her divorce paperwork, and it was granted despite the alleged assault.

“The family is working together peacefully and all matters have been amicably resolved,” her representatives confirmed when the deal went public.