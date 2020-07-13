Naya Rivera Dead: Officials to Hold Press Conference Monday

As law enforcement continue their search efforts into finding actress Naya Rivera, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department announced on Twitter that a body was found and that a press conference will be held at 2 p.m. local time. The Glee star went missing on Lake Piru in California on Wednesday when she and her 4-year-old son rented a pontoon boat for the day. Authorities recently announced that they felt confident they would find her body, although at the time nothing had been officially announced.

A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

Rivera and her son went to a spot on the lake called Blue Point, which happens to be a popular spot. Ventura County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chris Dyer said, "The goal is still to bring Miss Rivera home to her family so they can have some closure," before adding, "That's a regular area where boats would go and you could swim there. We don't know exactly where they stopped, but we know the boat was at that side of the lake."

On that Wednesday the mom of one went missing; her son was found on the boat by himself by someone passing close by, and the 33-year-old was "nowhere to be found." The man who discovered the young boy had his wife call 911. Authorities released the tape when the woman calmly told dispatchers there was an emergency of a "missing person." The woman noted her husband wanted her to call 911 but that she would return to the boat with her husband to try and find out more details. As the dispatcher made notes of the situation, she requested the woman call her back if she discovered any new details in the case.

Rivera was last seen that afternoon after renting the boat and taking off with it. It was noted that she rented the boat for just three hours, but went missing within that time frame. The search started around 4:30 p.m. when she didn't return the boat. According to surveillance footage, Rivera and her son were the only ones who boarded the pontoon. When the young boy was discovered he appeared to be asleep as he wore a life jacket. Onlookers did notice that there was an adult-sized life jacket aboard the boat, giving the impressing that Rivera may not have been wearing one.