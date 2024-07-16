Natalie Portman Reveals How Rihanna Helped Her With Benjamin Millepied Divorce

Natalie Portman recently shared a heartwarming anecdote about an unexpected source of support during her challenging divorce process: none other than global superstar Rihanna. The 43-year-old May December star opened up about this uplifting encounter during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 15.

Portman, who finalized her divorce from choreographer Benjamin Millepied in February after 11 years of marriage, recounted a memorable interaction with the Umbrella hitmaker at Paris Fashion Week in January. This chance meeting left a lasting mark on the actress.

During the talk show, Portman said, "I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad bitch." The statement prompted host Jimmy Fallon to rise from his seat and offer a standing ovation.

The encounter, initially shared on social media by Bustle, showcased a mutual admiration between the two celebrities. In the clip, Rihanna referred to Portman as "one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood," a compliment the actress clearly appreciated.

Reflecting on the experience, Portman admitted, "It was exactly what I needed." She went on to describe the exchange as "a formative moment in my life." The video of their meeting outside the Dior Haute Couture show in Paris captured a genuine moment of star-struck admiration on both sides.

Portman expressed her love for Rihanna, saying, "I love you and I listen to your music all the time… you're just such a queen. Thank you." Rihannana echoed the sentiment, calling herself a "f—ing fan" of the actress. Portman's reaction was equally effusive as she said, "I'm gonna faint. I'm gonna black out."

This uplifting interaction came at a crucial time for Portman, who had been navigating the divorce process. According to multiple reports in March, Portman and Millepied had officially ended their marriage after quietly separating eight months prior. The divorce was finalized in France, where the couple had been residing with their two children: son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, 7.

The dissolution of their marriage followed reports of Millepied's alleged extramarital affair in June 2023. At the time, a source told People that Millepied had made an "enormous mistake," and the couple was attempting to work through their marital issues.

Despite the initial hardships, Portman seems to be emerging from this challenging period with renewed strength. A friend of the couple shared with People, "It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it." The source added, "Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."

Throughout the public speculation surrounding her marriage, Portman remained silent. In a February interview with Vanity Fair, she stated, "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it," when asked about the rumors. Observers also noted her appearances without her wedding ring, fueling further speculation about the state of her marriage.