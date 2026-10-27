Natalie Portman Breaks Silence on Welcoming Baby No. 3

Natalie Portman has broken her silence about recently welcoming her third child, her first with partner Tanguy Destable.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Star Wars star said she was “full of wonder and joy at this magical little human” at the age of 48.

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“It gives me a whole new attention to my big kids too,” she pointed out. “As I am reminded of how recently they were these little fresh creations and how quickly they’ve blossomed into incredible humans with their own amazing personalities and senses of humor and ideas.”

Portman shares son, Aleph, 15, and daughter, Amalia, 9, with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied. The former couple, who met on the set of Black Swan in 2009, were married for more than a decade before announcing their split in 2024.

The actress began dating Destable, a French music producer, in early 2025. They welcomed their child last month.

“I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle,” Portman shared with Harper’s Bazaar about her third child. She pointed out that she grew up hearing about “how hard” it is to get pregnant. Her father, Avner Hershiag, is a fertility doctor.

The actress also pointed out, “I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing. And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude.”

Portman then shared that she lived in Paris during the pregnancy to avoid paparazzi.

“When I was pregnant in New York and L.A., I was followed by 20 men every day,” she recalled. “There’s so much interest in pregnant women in particular. I’d never been bothered more. And here, they know, and I’ve been almost completely left alone.”

Portman previously told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year that she had cherished “every moment” of her third pregnancy, knowing “it’s probably the last time.”