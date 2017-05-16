Natalie Portman Rocks Tiny Black Bikini Almost 3 Months After Giving Birth

It hasn’t even been three full months since Natalie Portman welcomed her second child into the world, and she already looks stunning in a bikini.

Natalie Portman Looks Beautiful in a Bikini 3 Months After Giving Birth pic.twitter.com/7rt9Hm0JAz — natalie portman (@nattyfanstar) May 15, 2017

According to Popsugar, The Jackie star was spotted swimming at the Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in Antibes, France, after enjoying breakfast with husband Benjamin Millepied. Portman hosted a Dior dinner on Monday before the Cannes Film Festival kicks off on Wednesday, so it looks like she was enjoying some downtime in between the festivities.

The 35-year-old actress looks positively stunning in her black bikini — we can’t tell if it’s her smile or her figure doing the magic.

Portman and Millepied welcomed their second child, Amalia, into the world on February 22, making their 5-year-old son Aleph a big brother.

After stunning with her baby bump in Vanity Fair, Portman missed the Oscars and the Independent Spirit Awards in February, citing her pregnancy as the reason, but it turns out she actually had given birth nearly a week prior.

We love seeing these post-baby pics of Portman; all postpartum bodies deserve to be celebrated as much as hers!

Photo Credit: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com / Kevork Djansezian / NBC / Getty

