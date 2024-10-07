Naomi Campbell Accused of 'Multiple Instances of Misconduct' After Investigation Into Charity

The supermodel has been accused of reckless behavior in the past, but mostly for her alleged diva antics.

Naomi Campbell has had a long history of being a diva and labeled difficult, but recently, the supermodel has been accused of misconduct by a charity. The cat-walk queen has been barred from running a charity after an investigation discovery unearthed findings that funds raised by an organization she founded was spent on personal services, including spa charges. CBS News reports she's been found guilty of "multiple instances of misconduct," including use of charity money to pay for a five-star hotel stay in France, riesling in a five-year ban. Two other trustees were also banned and found guilty of similar misconduct.

The alleged misconduct occurred between April 2016 and July 2022. Per the findings, only 8.5% of Fashion for Relief's overall expenditure went on grants to charities. Campbell says she's not responsible for any wrongdoing, blaming lawyers she put in charge of managing the charity. Monies raiders were reportedly for supporting child refugees, helping victims of the Ebola crisis, and the 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami. The charity in question, created in 2005, describes itself as being "dedicated to improving the lives of those living in adversity by uniting the fashion industry as a force for good."

"I was not in control of my charity. I put the control in the hands of a lawyer," she told reporters, promising that she and her team are "investigating to find out what and how — as everything I do and every penny I ever raised goes towards charities." But the investigation reportedly found the beauty spent the money on three-night stays in five star hotels in the South of France.

And other events were attended by major celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Faye Dunaway, Jane Fonda, and Uma Thurman. One three-night stay in a five-star hotel reportedly costs the charity $10,400. Other expenses noted include Campbell's room service and the purchase of cigarettes.