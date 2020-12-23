Nancy Grace's Mom, 89, Released From Hospital After COVID-19 Diagnosis

✖

In mid-December, Nancy Grace shared that she and her entire family tested positive for COVID-19. She also said that her 89-year-old mother, Elizabeth, was hospitalized following her positive diagnosis. Thankfully, Grace revealed to the Daily Mail that her mother has subsequently been released from the hospital and is currently on the mend.

Grace told the Daily Mail about her mother's release from the hospital, "This truly is a Christmas miracle! My mother turned 89 in the Covid ward and just got home for Christmas! Thank you for your prayers. They have been answered and I will be forever grateful." She went on to share her appreciation for the medical staff who helped treat her mother during her stay in the hospital. She added, "I'd like to thank all of the wonderful staff at the Northside Hospital in Atlanta who took such wonderful care of mother and nursed her back to health. Northside Hospital is a special place for our family as it's where my twins were born, and now it will be known as the place that saved my mother."

Grace originally told the Daily Mail that her mother was tested for COVID-19 on Dec. 4 after she experienced symptoms relating to the illness including lethargy, loss of appetite, and coughing. Elizabeth, who lives with the family in Atlanta, was later rushed to the emergency room for treatment. Grace was later informed on Dec. 7 that she, her husband David Linch, and their 13-year-old twins John David and Lucy Elizabeth, also tested positive for the illness. She told the publication that she tested positive for COVID-19 after she experienced flu-like symptoms and came down with a cough. Grace noted that her two children had sore throats and that her husband dealt with a severe headache. While her mother was recovering in the hospital, Grace, Linch, and their children quarantined at their home as they dealt with their own diagnoses.

The former prosecutor said that the family's positive COVID-19 tests came as a shock, as she thought that she had done "everything right" in order to keep herself and her loved ones safe. She explained, “COVID is no joke — we thought we had done everything right. Please keep wearing masks, social distancing and stay safe – no family should go through this.” Grace also issued her gratitude to the medical professionals who were treating Elizabeth, saying that they were "taking such wonderful care of her."