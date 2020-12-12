Nancy Grace and Family Test Positive for COVID-19

✖

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, several celebrities have shared that they have tested positive for the illness. Now, Nancy Grace has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 in an interview with the Daily Mail. Additionally, Grace shared that members of her immediate family have also tested positive for the respiratory illness.

Grace told the Daily Mail, in a report that was published on Friday, that she, her husband, David Linch, and their 13-year-old twins, John David and Lucy Elizabeth, have all contracted COVID-19. She also said that her 88-year-old mother, Elizabeth, developed the illness and was hospitalized. Elizabeth was tested for COVID-19 on Dec. 4 after suffering from symptoms related to the viral illness. She was later informed on the following Monday, Dec. 7, that she tested positive for COVID-19. Grace's family's diagnoses came as a shock to the former prosecutor, as she said that she thought that she did "everything right" to keep herself and her loved ones safe. Even though she did take safety precautions, she and her family still contracted COVID-19.

“COVID is no joke — we thought we had done everything right,” Grace told the Daily Mail. “Please keep wearing masks, social distancing and stay safe – no family should go through this.” She told the publication that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after she came down with a cough and flu-like symptoms. As for her family members, her two children had sore throats while her husband suffered from a headache. Grace noted that her mother, Elizabeth, who lives with the family in Atlanta, Georgia, was rushed to an emergency room for symptoms related to her COVID-19 diagnosis. The TV personality's mother was said to be suffering from lethargy, loss of appetite, and coughing. Grace and the rest of her family are currently quarantining as they deal with their COVID-19 diagnoses. Her mother is currently recovering in the hospital.

“David, the twins and I will continue to isolate at home while we recover, and we look forward to Mom coming home as soon as we are all better,” she explained. “We’re praying for my mom, that she returns home as soon as she can." Grace added, “We’d like to thank the tremendous doctors and nurses who are taking such wonderful care of her.”