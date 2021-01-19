✖

My Pillow Inc. CEO Mike Lindell confirmed Sunday that several major retailers are dropping his product. The move comes after Lindell, a close friend and supporter of President Donald Trump, continued to push baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election even after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, prompting a social media campaign encouraging retailers to stop carrying MyPillow products.

Speaking with the Right Side Broadcasting Network's Brian Glenn Monday, Lindell said MyPillow products had been dropped from both Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's. He told Glenn, "I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They're dropping MyPillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places." He said the companies "are scared" and called them "good partners," explaining he told them, "'You guys come back anytime you want.'" Lindell later confirmed to Fox 9 that Wayfair and H-E-B have also dropped MyPillow products due to public pressure on social media he claims is being perpetrated by "leftist groups.” The companies did not respond to Fox 9's request for comment.

Lindell, who said he created the My Pillow "from scratch" in 2004 after selling four bars that he owned to finance the project, is a fervent supporter of the president, whom he publicly endorsed in 2016. In the years since, he has related his support for Trump to his evangelical Christian faith, stating in 2019, "When I met with Donald Trump, it felt like a divine appointment, and when I walked out of that office I decided I was going to go all in." He has also often come under fire for promoting conspiracy theories, including those surrounding the 2020 election, with Dominion Voting Systems having reportedly sent Lindell a letter threatening legal action after he made false claims that the company's machines allowed widespread fraud in the November election.

"We write regarding your patently false accusations that Dominion has somehow rigged or otherwise improperly influenced the recent U.S. presidential election. Despite knowing your implausible attacks against Dominion have no basis in reality, you have participated in the vast and concerted misinformation campaign to slander Dominion," the letter reads, according to KARE 11. "Dominion formally demands that you (1) cease and desist making defamatory claims against Dominion and (2) preserve and retain all documents relating to Dominion and your smear campaign against the company."

Lindell has since responded to the letter, stating he welcomes the pending litigation and has proof of election fraud. Dominion's lawyers have reportedly already filed a defamation lawsuit against attorney Sydney Powell and others for making similar unproven election fraud claims.