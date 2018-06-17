Farrah Abraham Sparkles in Glittery Tuxedo at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Farrah Abraham arrived at the MTV Movie Awards red carpet in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday night and made a major fashion statement wearing a tuxedo top and sequined pants.

The Teen Mom alum looked happy to be out of jail as she sported a big smile on her face and her nine-year-old daughter Sophia by her side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out Abraham’s red carpet photos here.

Abraham was arrested on Tuesday night after allegedly striking an employee at a Beverly Hills hotel, prompting a witness to call the police. She was reportedly intoxicated at the time and booked on battery and trespassing charges.

“So if you wanna f—ing bulls— me and act like I’m not a real adult, go f— yourself, and go f-—yourself and go f— yourself,” she screamed at an officer in a video of the arrest. “You, not anybody else. Nobody’s talking to anybody else, do you understand me?”

Abraham was released the following morning, and both she and her rep claim the incident was one big misunderstanding.

“This situation has been blown out of proportion,” Abraham’s rep told PopCulture.com on Wednesday. “Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing. Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards for herself.”

“She has been working on a number of deadlines for new projects and business ventures; she is immaculate in her work ethic and pushes herself harder than her team recommends sometimes. Farrah is a powerhouse and was having a business meeting in the hotel where the alleged incident happened. She is a very sweet and ambitious young woman who has been portrayed in a biased light on a reality television studios,” the statement continued.

Then on Thursday she shared a video with TMZ giving her side of the story, claiming she was being targeted because she is a celebrity.

“I was targeted,” Abraham said. “Things are made up, I can handle it, it is fine. My family, my friends helped me. I don’t know who called the cops, why people called the cops. I know it’s very hard being a public figure or celebrity, if you will, I’m not even about that. That is what happens when you are targeted.”

Later that day she took to Snapchat to thank her fans for “all the love and support.”

“It’s hard choosing this life and all these power trips.”

The MTV Music Awards take place on Saturday night, but will air at 9 p.m. on Monday night on MTV.