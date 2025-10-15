MTV Legend Reveals He Just Got Married

Tom Green has found love again.

The comedian and host of the MTV classic The Tom Green Show tied the knot with Amanda Nelson on October 11.

“So happy to share that Amanda and I got married yesterday! It was an incredible day filled with love, laughter, and celebration,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you to all of our family and friends who were there to share in this special moment with us. We will never forget it.”

Green revealed his engagement last December via a post on Instagram Threads.

“Big news! Amanda and I are engaged!” he wrote. “I am the luckiest guy in the world. I love you Amanda. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from us to all of you!”

This is not Green’s first marriage, as he was previously married to Drew Barrymore, who starred with him in both Charlie’s Angels and Freddy Got Fingered.

In 2021, he appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to reunite with his ex-wife and reflect on their relationship. It was immediately clear there was no love lost between the two, as they immediately began reminiscing and joking around.

“I kinda feel like I’m watching this too right now,” Green joked. “It’s sort of an out-of-body experience. It’s very nice to see you. It does feel weird though. Not weird in a bad way. Weird in a good way… I actually think this is a nice way of reconnecting actually, it takes a little bit of the pressure off.”

The two reflected on their honeymoon trip to Ireland, where Barrymore reflected that it was one of her favorite trips of her life, before she told Green, “I respect and love you.”