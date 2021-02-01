Peek Inside Matt Damon's $21M Pacific Palisades Mansion

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, plan to make New York City their primary residence, leaving behind a gorgeous Pacific Palisades home in California. The estate is now on the market, with an asking price of $21 million. The home has an incredible view and transports residents to Maui without ever leaving the mainland U.S. Damon and Barroso bought the home in 2012 for $15 million and did not order any major renovations. Photos of the house from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, seen below, show off the full beauty of the home.

"It’s like a tropical retreat," listing agent Eric Haskell of The Agency told the Wall Street Journal last week of the home. "You don’t feel like you’re in Southern California anymore." However, Damon and Barroso have enjoyed living in New York City, "even with everything going on with COVID," Haskell said. Damon bought a $16 million penthouse at a condominium project in Brooklyn Heights in 2017.

Damon, 50, and Barroso have been married since 2005 and are parents to three children, Isabella, 14, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10. Damon is also stepfather to Barroso's daughter from a previous marriage, Alexia, 22. Their decision to sell comes after tabloid rumors about marriage struggles. "Since isolating together, she has noticed a change in their marriage. Prior to lockdown, Matt was so romantic and hands-on, but not so much anymore. Luciana gets frustrated with him," an insider told InTouch Weekly. Damon and Barroso have not commented on the situation. In the meantime, here is a look at the home they are leaving behind in California.