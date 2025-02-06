Movie Star Dies After ‘Prolonged Health Issues’: Pushpalatha Was 87

A veteran South Indian actress who gracefully transitioned from classical dancer to celebrated movie icon has passed away. Pushpalatha, who shared the screen with legends like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan during her career, passed away Wednesday in Chennai following an extended illness, according to Business Standard. She was 87.

Her path to stardom began unusually early, as the Times of India reports. At age seven, despite opposition from her Catholic Chettinad family, her father, a brass merchant from Mettupalayam, enrolled her in Bharatanatyam classes. This early artistic training would shape her future trajectory, leading her to join MGR Nadagamandram to support her parents and seven siblings.

After a modest start with a cameo in Nalla Thangai in 1955, Pushpalatha made her formal debut in Telugu cinema with Cherapakura Chedevu, starring alongside N T Rama Rao and Sowcar Janaki. Her Tamil film career launched in 1958 with Sengkottai Singam, directed by V N Reddy, marking the beginning of a journey that would span more than 100 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.

Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, she established herself as a versatile performer, appearing in acclaimed films like Aalayamani (1962) with Sivaji Ganesan and Naanum Oru Penn (1963) with SS Rajendran. Her career reached new heights with roles in Vasantha Maligai (1972) and Rajapart Ranagurai (1973). She continued to flourish through collaboration with emerging stars, appearing in Kamal Hassan’s Sattam En Kaiyil (1978) and Kalyanaraman (1979).

The 1980s saw Pushpalatha transition into one of the industry’s most sought-after character artists, with memorable performances in Simla Special (1982) and Rajinikanth’s Naan Adimai Illai (1986). Her filmography includes other notable works such as Sarada, Paar Magaley Paar, Yarukku Sontham, Thaaye Unakkaga, Karpooram, “Jeevanaamsam,” and Puthu Vellam.

Her influence extended beyond acting. In 1964, she broke new ground as a face of Lux soap advertisements, helping to shape the intersection of cinema and commercial advertising in South India. She also ventured into film production, though these later endeavors faced financial challenges. Her debut in Malayalam cinema came with the 1969 film Nurse, directed by Thikkurissi Sukumaran Nair, further expanding her pan-South Indian appeal.

The news of her passing prompted an outpouring of condolences from the film industry, with many celebrities describing her death as “a great loss” for South Indian cinema. She is survived by her husband, veteran actor AVM Rajan, and their two daughters, including actress Mahalakshmi. In their later years, the couple dedicated themselves to spiritual work.