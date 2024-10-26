An international movie star sparked a media frenzy after accidentally injuring himself in a firearms accident. On Oct. 1 in Mumbai, movie star Govinda dropped his handgun at 4:45 a.m.; the gun went off as a result. The Hero No. 1 and Raja Babu actor was hospitalized for an injury to his leg, according to ANI.

“Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg,” Shashi Sinha, Govinda’s manager, told the news service at the time. “The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital.”

Doctors soon removed the bullet from Govinda’s leg, with the star breaking his silence afterward. “With the blessings of you all and my parents, the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctors and you for keeping me in your prayers,” Govinda said, per ANI.

Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, also addressed the public in an attempt to calm fans, saying, “He has a great fan following, so people are praying for him…I would like to tell the fans to not panic, he is fine.”

The Indian megastar left the hospital on Oct. 4, with a massive crowd of fans and media members greeting him outside the facility. Govinda was seen with a medical covering on his left leg and exited in a wheelchair.

In the weeks since, a family friend has shared that Govinda is “progressing well” in his recovery.