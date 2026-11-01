Movie Icon Accidentally Shoots Himself While at Gun Range

One of Hollywood’s iconic film directors was involved in a firearms accident.

Michael Mann, the director of legendary films like Heat and The Last of the Mohicans, is hospitalized after shooting himself at a gun range on Saturday around 4 p.m. All parties involved, including police who investigated the shooting, stress that the incident was accidental.

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Mann, who was also executive producer of NBC’s Miami Vice, wounded himself in the leg at The Range LA, a gun range based in the West Los Angeles area. Per TMZ, the Collateral director was partaking in target practice when he tried to put a gun in his holster. The gun unfortunately went off.

Michael Mann poses on stage and is applauded by the audience during the Lumiere Award Ceremony during the 17th Film Festival Lumiere on Oct. 17, 2025 in Lyon, France. (Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images)

The director’s reps have downplayed the severity of the bullet wound, calling it “superficial” while TMZ’s report uses the language “subcutaneous and minor.”

“On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered, resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann,” Mann’s rep said. “He was treated and is being released.”

Mann dealing with a painful injury like this comes at a tough time. He’s finally about to adapt his book Heat 2, the 2022 novel sequel to his iconic 1995 movie Heat, into a feature film. A-list stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale, are attached.

He’s also been promoting Manhunter: The Final Cut, a re-edit of his 1986 adaptation of Thomas Harris’ Hannibal Lecter novel Red Dragon. It’s playing in select theaters across the U.S., with a physical release coming soon.