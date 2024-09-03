Movie and TV Star James Darren Dead at 88

Popular '60s music and acting star James Darren died on Monday, according to his son Jim Moret. In addition to sharing an X post confirming the news, Moret spoke to The Hollywood Reporter to share details of the Gidget star's final days.

Darren was recently hospitalized to undergo an aortic valve replacement. (According to the Mayo Clinic, "The aortic valve helps keep blood flowing in the correct direction through the heart. A damaged or diseased aortic valve can affect blood flow to the rest of the heart and body.") However, the surgery could not be performed due to Darren's weakened state. After returning home, he had to be hospitalized again at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He died in his sleep on Monday while being treated at the facility.

(Photo: Cropped version of the cover art for James Darren's Album No. 1 - Columbia)

Darren was a multi-talented artist, breaking out both in the pop music world and the movie business. He appeared in films like Rumble on the Docks, Gunman's Walk, All the Young Men, Diamond Head and The Guns of Navarone. His most notable cinematic appearances came in the three theatrical Gidget movies: Gidget, Gidget Goes Hawaiian and Gidget Goes to Rome. Concurrently with his film career, he had hit songs, including "Goodbye Cruel World," "Her Royal Majesty," "Conscience" and "Gidget." His 1960 track "Let's Fall in Love" has also gained prominence over the years.

He eventually became a successful TV actor, as well. Darren starred on T.J. Hooker as Officer Jim Corrigan, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine as Vic Fontaine, Melrose Place as Tony Marlin, and The Time Tunnel as Dr. Tony Newman. He also popped up in the original Hawaii Five-O, the original One Day at a Time, Charlie's Angels, The Love Boat, Diagnosis: Murder and the original Fantasy Island.

After his passing, Nancy Sinatra was among those who honored the late actor/singer, writing: "One of my dearest, closest friends in all the world, of all my life has passed away. Godfather to my daughter, AJ. Wishing him a fast [and] beautiful journey through the Universe [and] beyond. Godspeed, sweet Jimmy. My heart is torn but full of love for Evy, Christian, Anthony [and] Jimmy Jr."