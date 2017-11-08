6 Musicians Who Killed Someone

Many musicians have had their lives cut tragically short, but we often don’t think of prominent musical figures being involved with deaths themselves.

While there have been numerous incidents of accidental deaths at concerts and artists that have claimed to kill others in songs, a handful have actually committed the crimes and faced legal charges.

Classic rockers, revered producers, and prominent rappers are among those who’ve actually either admitted to killing someone or been convicted of murder.

Scroll through to see six of the most prominent musicians who’ve killed.

Vince Neil

Vince Neil, the lead singer of Mötley Crüe, once caused the death of a close friend and severely injured two others in the process.

After a long night of partying, the singer and friend Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley decided to drive to a liquor store on Dec. 8, 1984. Neil was driving drunk and lost control of the car. He collided head-on with another vehicle, killing Dingley and injuring two people in the other car.

After paying $2.6 million in restitution for the victims, Neil was only sentenced to 30 days in jail, five years probation and 200 hours of community service. He ended up getting out of prison after only 15 days served.

Neil has since shared his regrets over the incident and says he should have had to serve a more harsh sentence.

“I wrote a $2.5 million check for vehicular manslaughter when Razzle died,” he said. “I should have gone to prison. I definitely deserved to go to prison. But I did 30 days in jail and got laid and drank beer, because that’s the power of cash. That’s f—ed up.”

Keith Moon

The Who’s Keith Moon is known as one of the greatest drummers of all time, but he’s also known as one of the rowdiest. One of his wild nights ended tragically and ended up tormenting him until his death.

On Jan. 4, 1970, Moon attended the opening of a club in Hatfield, Hertfordshire. He and several friends arrived in a Bentley and proceeded to buy expensive drinks all night. Moon’s wealth apparently angered a group of skinheads who chased the group out and surrounded the Bentley.

Moon’s driver/bodyguard, Neil Boland, got out of the car to confront the group and get them away from the front of the vehicle. A frightened and intoxicated Moon then tried to get he and his friends to safety.

Unfortunately, Moon struck Boland in the process and killed him.

The death was ruled accidental, but Moon did plead guilty to several drunk driving charges. However, Moon said to have been haunted by his actions until his death in 1979.

Phil Spector

Phil Spector was revered for his “Wall of Sound” production for groups like The Beatles, The Ramones and The Ronettes. Then, he became the subject of an intense murder trial.

Actress Lana Clarkson was found slumped in a chair with a gunshot wound to her mouth in his California home on Feb. 3, 2003. Spector claimed it was an “accidental suicide” after Clarkson “kissed the gun.” However, after the crime Spector rushed out of his home and told his driver “I think I’ve killed someone.”

After a much-publicized trial, Spector was found guilty and was sentenced to 19 years to life for the murder.

Gucci Mane

Hip-hop artist Radric “Gucci Mane” Davis has one of the longest rap sheets in the game, but one of his most notorious criminal incidents went without punishment.

On May 10, 2005, Atlanta rapper Henry Lee Clark III and three other men broke into the home of one of Davis’ female friends. Davis was there at the time and was attacked by the assailants. He shot at the men and they fled.

Clark was struck by a bullet and died from his injuries. Davis turned himself in and was charged with murder.

Davis admitted to shooting at the men but claimed self-defense. Prosecutors believed the “Lemonade” rapper and dropped the charges, citing insufficient evidence to convict him of murder.

Jim Gordon

Jim Gordon may not be a household name, but he had a hand in one of rock’s greatest songs, Derek and the Dominos’ “Layla.” Gordon was a drummer for the band and co-wrote the legendary track with Eric Clapton.

The musician suffered from schizophrenia, and on June 3, 1983 it led to a tragedy. Gordon attacked his mother, Osa Gordon, with a hammer and butcher knife after being prompted by voices in his mind.

He was sentenced to 16 years to life for the crime and is currently being treated at the California Medical Facility, a psychiatric prison.

Varg Vikernes

Controversial musician Varg Vikernes has never achieved mainstream success, but he is a well-known figure in the metal world. Vikernes started the influential black metal project Burzum, which was his claim to fame before he murdered his bandmate Øystein “Euronymous” Aarseth.

He apparently got into a heated confrontation with Aarseth at the latter’s apartment on August 10, 1993. Vikernes then proceeded to stab Aarseth 23 times.

Vikernes claimed self-defense, but was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the murder, as well as several unconnected church arsons. He was released in 2009 and has since gone back to releasing music as Burzum.

