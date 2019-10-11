Most Epic Celebrity Halloween Costumes

In the age of Instagram and online influencers, planning your Halloween costume isn’t just a matter of coming up with a fun idea to snag candy. This is your chance to wow everyone and reveal just how creative you and your partner can be. Bad wigs and handmade kitty cat ears just won’t cut it anymore.

For some truly ingenious costume ideas, turn to the world of Hollywood. Celebrities consistently impress with their coordinated costumes and can serve up some fantastic inspiration. After all, Halloween is all about being “over the top,” so why not turn to A-list celebrities at this dramatic time of year?

Here are some of the most memorable celebrity Halloween costumes we’ve seen. Use them to craft your own outfits this year or see if you can put a revolutionary twist on a classic.

1. Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban as Sonny and Cher

Kim Kardashian enlisted BFF Jonathan Cheban to channel the iconic singing duo, Sonny and Cher. Kim’s sparkly ensemble, by designer Alexandrine, closely resembled Cher’s original Bob Mackie gown that she wore to the 1973 Academy Awards Show.

2. Lauren Conrad and Friend as Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein

Conrad is known for her creativity and inspirational blog, so it’s no surprise that her Frankenstein costume is one for the books. Plus, it’s one you can easily replicate at home.

3. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen as Avocado Toast

Everyone loves a good slice of expensive avocado toast, especially when it comes with a side of celebrities partying on Halloween. Brady sported an avocado costume while Bündchen was dressed as toast. Together, the couple was avocado toast for Halloween.

4. Beyoncé and Jay-Z as Vintage Barbie and Ken Dolls

Queen Bey and Mr. Carter certainly made a convincing pair of vintage Barbie dolls straight from the shelves of Toys-R-Us.

5. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel as LEGOS!

There are few things we love in life as much as this photo of Timberlake and Biel dressed up as Robin and Harley Quinn from The Lego Batman Movie. Plus, their son, Silas made an adorable Batman!

6. Lady Gaga as Edward Scissorhands

Lady Gaga was perfection in the classic Johnny Depp character, Edward Scissorhands. Gaga perfected every detail from the pale skin and facial scars to the leather bondage suit and scissor hands.

7. Heidi Klum as the Werewolf from Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Video

Heidi Klum channeled some serious King of Pop when she transformed herself into the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller video. It was reported that it took a team of makeup artists 7-hours to make the transformation!

8. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas as Morticia and Gomez Addams

Actress Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas were creepy and kooky; mysterious and spooky and all together ooky as the macabre couple from the Addams Family!

9. Iggy Azalea as Cruella de Vil

Iggy Azalea seriously committed to her Halloween costume portraying Disney villain, Cruella de Vil. Even though Iggy’s costume was spot-on, she took it one step further with a real, live dalmatian.

10. Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson as Characters From ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson turned up the heat when they recreated two characters from the cult-classic movie, National Lampoon’s Vacation. Simpson dressed up as the iconic “blonde in the Ferrari” played by Christy Brinkley while Johnson nailed Clark Griswold played by Chevy Chase.

11. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as Michael Jackson and Madonna

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian emulated music icons, Michael Jackson and Madonna, flawlessly recreating their look from the 1991 Academy Awards.

12. Gigi Hadid as Sandy from ‘Grease’

Clad in shiny leggings, crop top, and red heels, Gigi Hadid was hopelessly devoted to her 2015 Halloween costume. The look, clearly inspired by Olivia Newton-John’s character Sandy from Grease, was perfect for Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party.

13. Bella Hadid and The Weekend as Lydia and Betelgeuse from ‘Beetlejuice’

Bella Hadid and The Weekend were the spitting images of angsty teen Lydia, played by Winona Ryder and troublemaker Betelgeuse, played by Michael Keaton.

14. Neil Patrick Harris and Family as Spooky Carnival Characters

Neil Patrick Harris and family went with a spooky carnival theme for their 2017 Halloween costumes. Harris was dressed as the ringmaster and his husband David Burtka was a demented clown. Their two children, Gideon and Harper completed the look dressed as the strong man and the bearded lady.

15. Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley as Tupac and Jada Pinkett Smith

We’ve got another pair of celebs disguised as another famous duo. The photo really highlights the delicate similarities between the real thing and the convincing costume.

16. Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbitt

Heidi Klum is the master of Halloween costumes and loves to go all out for her annual Halloween bash. Her transformation into Who Framed Roger Rabbit vamp, Jessica Rabbit in 2015 was mind-blowing. Body and face prosthetics made Heidi unrecognizable as the larger than life cartoon character.

17. Kelly Ripa and Jerry O’Connell as Harley Quinn and Joker

It feels good to be bad…the talk show co-hosts dressed up as the members of the Suicide Squad… and killed it!

18. Kelly Osbourne as Magenta From ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

Osbourne dominated as the scandalous Transylvanian maid Magenta from the 1975 cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

19. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson as Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo from ‘Game of Thrones’

Khloe Kardashian was perfect to play the Mother of Dragons alongside then boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Their sexy medieval costumes were super on trend and and even won them the ‘best costume” award at the party they attended.

20. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams as Eleven and Mike from ‘Stranger Things’

Highland and Wells did some gender swapping and dressed as character’s Eleven (complete with Eggo’s), and Mike from Netflix’s hot show, Stranger Things.

21. Harry Styles as Elton John

Harry Styles embraced his sartorial flair as Elton John circa his Dodgers Stadium performance in 1975, complete with oversized bejeweled glasses and sparkly baseball cap and uniform.

22. Kardashian/Jenner’s as Victoria’s Secret Angels

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner sourced lingerie, wings and sexy bodysuits from Victoria’s Secret. Klearly, these sisters take Halloween seriously…

23. Kylie Jenner as Barbie

Life in plastic is fantastic for Kylie Jenner who ROCKED the Barbie in a box look for Halloween 2018.

24. Lupita Nyong’o as Dionne from ‘Clueless’

Lupita channeled the iconic, and style savvy Dionne from the 90’s cult classic Clueless – we think she nailed it.

25. Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson as ‘Twins’

Count on Jessica Simpson and her husband to bring it for Halloween. The two portrayed Danny Devito and Arnold Schwarzenegger from the 80’s film, ‘Twins’.





26. Diddy as Pennywise

Diddy joined Jay ‘Tommie Smith’ Z and Kevin ‘minion’ Hart as ‘IT’ clown, Pennywise in a spot-on Halloween costume.

Hopefully, these epic celeb costumes have given you some inspiration for Halloween. Now is the time to start planning your best costume yet, so get started before spooky time ends!

