‘Monty Python’ Star Eric Idle Spoke to Rob Reiner ‘For Over an Hour’ Night Before His Death

Monty Python comedian Eric Idle spoke to Rob Reiner for “over an hour” the night before the legendary filmmaker was found dead at home alongside his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

“Rob Reiner was a lovely man,” Idle, 82, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday after Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, were discovered dead inside their Los Angeles home. “I spoke to him last night for over an hour.”

“I always enjoyed his company,” Idle continued, revealing that he first met Rob through his famous father, writer Carl Reiner, in 1975. “He was telling me about [filming] at Stonehenge and his thoughts for the future,” Idle wrote. “This is so awful. I shall miss him. A clever, talented and very thoughtful man.So awful.”

Rob Reiner was a lovely man. I spoke to him last night for over an hour. I always enjoyed his company. I met him at his Dad's in 1975. He was telling me about fiming at Stonehenge and his thoughts for the future. This is so awful. I shall miss him. A clever, talented and… — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) December 15, 2025

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department was called for medical aid to the Reiners’ Brentwood home at about 3:30 p.m., where they found the director and his wife dead. PEOPLE has since reported that multiple sources who had spoken with family members claimed they were killed by their son, Nick. As of Monday morning, police have only confirmed that Nick, 32, was being questioned. No arrests have been made.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the Reiner family said in a statement Sunday.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer attend the premiere of ‘The Magic of Belle Isle’ at the Directors Guild of America on June 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: David Livingston / Getty Images)

Rob first broke out with his role on All in the Family before going on to direct classics including Stand by Me, This Is Spinal Tap, When Harry Met Sally…, The Princess Bride and A Few Good Men.

Rob and Michele first met during production on When Harry Met Sally, and they married in 1989 before going on to have three children together. Rob was previously married to Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981.







