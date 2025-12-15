Billy Crystal and Larry David Reportedly Seen at Rob Reiner’s Home Following His Death

Billy Crystal and Larry David both visited the home of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele following the couple’s deaths in an apparent homicide.

Crystal, 77, and David, 78, arrived separately at the Reiners’ home Sunday following reports that the two had been found dead there, as per ABC 7.

Honoree Rob Reiner and actor Billy Crystal attend the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Crystal, who collaborated with Reiner on When Harry Met Sally, This Is Spinal Tap and The Princess Bride, “looked like he was about to cry,” a neighbor told the outlet. The same neighbor added that David, who worked with Reiner on Curb Your Enthusiasm, also appeared emotional as he left shortly after arriving.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called for medical aid to the Reiners’ Brentwood home at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found a man, 78, and a woman, 68, dead. The victims were determined to be Reiner and his wife, with PEOPLE reporting that multiple sources who had spoken with family members claimed they were killed by their son, Nick. As of Monday morning, police have only confirmed that Nick, 32, is being questioned, and no arrests have been made.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 07: Rob Reiner and Larry David attend “The Biggest Little Farm” Los Angeles Premiere at Landmark Theatre on May 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for NEON)

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the Reiner family said in a statement Sunday.

As the son of writer Carl Reiner, Rob first entered the spotlight on All in the Family before going on to direct classics including Stand by Me, This Is Spinal Tap, When Harry Met Sally…, The Princess Bride and A Few Good Men.

Rob and Michele first met during production on When Harry Met Sally, and they married in 1989 before going on to have three children together. Rob was previously married to Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981.

