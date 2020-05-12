'Monk' Star Tony Shalhoub Reveals He and Wife Had Coronavirus

✖

Monk star Tony Shalhoub has revealed that he and his wife Brooke Adams had coronavirus. The actor shared the news Monday, telling fans, "I hope you are all being careful and following the protocol. We really are all Monk now. Last month, my wife Brooke and I came down with the virus, and it was a pretty rough few weeks. But we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse."

Shalhoub shared the news at the end of the new Peacock web-series, The At-Home Variety Show, where he reprised his beloved role as Adrian Monk from the USA Network comedy. He revealed his coronavirus diagnosis after dropping the character and speaking to viewers as himself. Before signing off, Shalhoub referenced the evening ritual in which some parts of the country are taking time to honor first responders on the front lines of fight the virus. "Must be 7:00 — time to go out and show our appreciation to all our heroes: the health care workers, the first responders," he said. "Let's go. Stay safe and stay sane."

What Would Monk Do? Tonight, we find out when Tony Shalhoub channels our favorite germaphobe in the #PeacockVarietyShow featuring @SethMacFarlane. We’re supporting essential workers and communities most in need. Find out how you can help too at https://t.co/SNRSPyqlHh. pic.twitter.com/tsM13slbsU — Peacock (@peacockTV) May 11, 2020

Another famous acting couple who were previously diagnosed with coronavirus is Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Hanks took to social media in March to share the news, revealing that they were isolated in Australia, where he was supposed to film a movie. "Hello, folks. [Rita Wilson] and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks wrote in the Instagram post.

He continued: "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!" The pair eventually recovered and traveled back to the U.S.