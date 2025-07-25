‘Modern Family’ Star Sofia Vergara Hospitalized

Sofia Vergara has been hospitalized, but for a fairly routine procedure.

The Modern Family star shared on Instagram that she has had knee surgery for the second time.

Earlier this year, Vergara, best known as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the ABC sitcom, took to her Instagram Stories to share that she was recovering from a recent knee surgery and was being taken care of by her boyfriend, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. Via PEOPLE, she also shared in April a gag gift she got from fellow America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel, which was an electric pogo stick.

Vergara seems to be doing well post-surgery, and even shared a picture of her leg. It’s unknown how long she will be out of commission for, but she did well with the first surgery, and she looks to be doing well with the second one. An exact reason for her knee surgeries has not been given, but it likely was an issue that needed to be taken care of sooner rather than later before it got too bad.

Meanwhile, despite being taken care of by her doctor boyfriend in April, Vergara may have a new romance already. She and NFL legend Tom Brady are sparking romance rumors after being spotted spending time together in Spain. Vergara got out of a seven-year marriage with Joe Manganiello in 2023 after tying the knot in 2015. They finalized their divorce in 2024. She was also married to her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, in 1991, but they split in 1993, and they share one son.

(Tony Rivetti via Getty Images) SOFIA VERGARA

Vergara has been a judge on America’s Got Talent since Season 15, and can currently be seen on the 20th anniversary season, which premiered in May. The season has been bringing surprises, plenty of Golden Buzzers, and even a former fan-favorite contestant. Terry Crews, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Mel B also currently serve as judges, with Mel B taking over for Heidi Klum, who left for a new Project Runway revival.

Again, it’s unknown how long Vergara’s recovery is supposed to last, but the live shows for AGT are set to start on Aug. 19 for the quarterfinals. It’s hard to tell if she will be okay by then, but don’t be surprised if the judging panel is one short when the live shows begin.