‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Treated First Date With Wells Adams as ‘Trial by Fire’ With No Secrets

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have quite the love story. The two opened up about the early stages of their relationship while attending a Facebook event for the launch of its new dating service. The engaged couple had an instant spark without any hesitations.

Hyland spoke with PEOPLE about the first date, revealing how the “first date was a real trial by fire because I told him about everything that was happening.”

The Modern Family actress was referencing how when the two first met, she was undergoing some medical issues that normally may have put a damper on things, but for the pair, it only made the connection stronger.

Hyland and Adams met three days prior to her surgery for a kidney transplant.

“I know it seems like this huge thing, but it didn’t feel like that,” Adams explained. “The way I always thought of it was, there’s going to be times in my life where I’m going to need to lean on her and so this was just a time I was there for her.”

Adams, who first appeared on The Bacholerette and now serves as the island bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, never wavered while Hyland underwent her second kidney surgery. Seeing him support her despite only knowing her for a few days showed Hyland his true colors.

He mentioned how while she was on painkillers, that Hyland would “was very honest with me.” The actress doesn’t even know she may have said to him, but knows that she definitely opened up and he never ran away.

“I could have told him the most embarrassing story of my life and I had no idea, but he still liked me,” Hyland said.

The couple got engaged in July after first dating in 2017. Shortly after they got engaged, Adams spoke with ET about the wedding. The two aren’t about to rush their big day.

“I’ve said it before, everyone is so invested in the next thing. Like when we were dating, everyone was like, ‘When are you moving in?’ And when we moved in, everyone was like, ‘When are you going to get engaged?’ …It’s like, hold on, don’t forget that the destination isn’t what it’s about, the journey is what’s fun,” Adams explained. “We’re, like, a month into being engaged and I’ve never been engaged before and I assume I’m never going to be again, so I kind of want to just enjoy this little time.”