‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Hospitalized

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland revealed that she was hospitalized on Monday, June 18, sharing the news on her Instagram story in a series of posts.

Her first photo was a selfie revealing the actress’s swollen face, which she posted as an ironic nod to National Selfie Day on Thursday.

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is,” the actress captioned a photo of her swollen face. “So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

Hyland also added the hashtag #stayhealthymyfriends as encouragement to her followers.

In a second post, the 27-year-old shared a video of herself enjoying a series of kisses from her dog, Boo.

“You make mommy feel better,” she told the pup in the clip, adding in the caption that she was hospitalized.

“Can’t wait to come back to my precious angel princess. She’s perfect and knows exactly what I need at all times,” Hyland wrote. “This was taken this past Sunday. Day before hospitalization. She was literally telling me to get treatment.”

A source told Us Weekly that Hyland became ill while working on the film The Wedding Year. Hyland did not mention the reason for her hospitalization and seemed to indicate that she has not been released.

Hyland has been open in the past about her health struggles, including her battle with kidney dysplasia. She underwent a kidney transplant in 2012 and recently penned a social media post about the disease’s effect on her weight.

“I haven’t had the greatest year. Maybe one day I’ll talk about it but for now, I’d like my privacy,” she wrote in May 2017. “I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes. I have been told that I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting.”

“I love to be STRONG,” Hyland continued. “Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of ‘being skinny.’ Which many of you have told me that I am too much of … you’re right. No one’s head should be bigger than their body but considering that I’ve basically been put on bed rest for the past few months, I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre