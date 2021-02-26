'Modern Family' Star Sarah Hyland Debuts New Red Hair Color

✖

Sarah Hyland is rocking a new hairdo these days. The Modern Family star showed off her red hair color in an Instagram post and fans are all about it. The gorgeous actress noted in her caption that she was "getting back" to her roots.

"Getting back to my Scottish/Irish roots," she posted. "Also, I'm bored and watched all of Outlander for a second time." Her fans flooded the comment section showing their love and support for her new look, with one writing, "Your so gorgeous," while another echoed, "Gorgeous!." Others noted they loved the show as well. However, one commented noted, "I swear Sarah if you want to get in touch with your Scottish roots watch Still Game on Netflix."

Hyland recently shared a photo with her followers of fake wedding photos she took with her fiancé Wells Adams since the two were forced to postpone their wedding as a result of the pandemic. "Find someone who will take fake wedding pictures with you when everything is canceled," she captioned the photos as the couple took pictures to honor what would have been their wedding day. In the gorgeous shot, Hyland is wearing a white dress, while Adams matches her with his white top as the two pose in front of a wine vineyard. "Happy Valentine's Day to my would-be-husband of 6 months by now. I love you to Pluto and back," she added.

The two have been open with their fans that they're in no rush to move things forward, they're just enjoying their day-to-day with one another. They haven't announced a time of year that they plan to say "I do" on but for now they have allowed fans to keep up with them via social media in the meantime. The hilarious and loving pair started their relationship online when Hyland says she saw Adams on Bachelor in Paradise. She started tweeting at him and the two created a conversation online before moving anything forward.

Since then, the couple has taken their fans every step of the way from their dating days to the day the two got engaged. While curious onlookers can't help but ask when they plan to start a family, if that's something they want to do, the two have been quick to slow everyone down as they try and enjoy the process more than focus on the destination.