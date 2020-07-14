'Modern Family' Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson Claps Back at Hater Who Mocked His Son's Name

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita have been enjoying life as fathers after welcoming their child, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita. While the two have been basking in the glory of their newfound fatherhood, one Internet troll was able to tick off the Modern Family star just enough to warrant a clap back.

In response to a photo shared by People about the couple’s big news, one user commented, “What a stupid name, seriously.” The actor saw that and quipped back by using the troll’s own words on a previous post, “‘If we could all just get along as one nation,’ - you four Instagram posts ago. Sending love to you sir from us and Beckett.” A rep of Ferguson’s told People in announcing the big news that the two were “overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three." The two had first shared with everyone that they were expecting back in January while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In his announcement, which was the first time he says he told anyone let alone the general public, Ferguson, who is 34-years-old, said, “I'm very excited, but it feels like I'm 44 now, let's get this show going. Tick tock.” He and Mikita have been married since 2013 after tying the knot in New York City one year after getting engaged. Ahead of the two's big day in welcoming their first child together, Mikita told Variety that they were just eager to meet their child and "experience what fatherhood is like." He said they each grew up with "amazing fathers" and hope to carry that out into their own lives.

Modern Family finished its 11th and final season in April. Ferguson starred from start to finish as Mitchell Pritchett, playing the on-screen husband to Eric Stonestreet’s Cameron Tucker. In an interview with ABC ahead of the finale, Ferguson said one of his favorite moments in the final season was the fact that Mikita had a small appearance, “It felt very like a circle moment. ... I couldn’t believe that I got to be married in real life, and then later I got to get married again on TV in front of millions and millions of people. It felt very important.” Ferguson also starred in Modern Family alongside Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter throughout the show's entire run on ABC.