Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson is a dad! He and husband Justin Mikita welcomed their first child together on July 7. "Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Makita on July 7, 2020," one rep told PEOPLE. "The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three."

At the beginning of the year, Ferguson announced during a visit on The Late Late Show with James Corden that he and the 34-year-old were expecting their first baby together. However, he claims his announcement was the first time he's told anyone since receiving the exciting news himself. "This is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband." While fans were eager to know thereafter the sex of their child, he felt it was not necessary to disclose those details and instead jokingly stated that his sweet baby would be "human."

"I'm very excited, but it feels like I'm 44 now, let's get this show going. Tick tock," he added. The sweet pair were able to celebrate in February with close family and friends — including the cast of Modern Family — as Ferguson and Mikita hosted an epic baby shower. Stars Sarah Hyland and Sofia Vergara were on the guest list, along with Betty Who, Jen Atkin, Lisa Rinna and Shoshana Bean. Their hilarious theme was "S— Just Got Real." To add to the theme, the lavish party took place poolside, even featuring a performance by the Aquawillies, which are a group of male synchronized swimmers.

The actor and Mikita said "I do" in July 2013 in a beautiful New York City ceremony. While Ferguson played a lawyer on-screen for the hit sitcom, Mikita is a lawyer in real life. The two became engaged in 2012 after having been together for two years prior.

As one door opened, another door shut for Ferguson. As the exciting news of him becoming a father allowed him to open a new chapter in life, the show he's starred on since 2009 came to a close. In early April 2020, the long-running show came to a close and left both the cast and fans emotional. While the cast was saddened off-screen, that emotion bled through their characters on the final episode according to Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy). "I hope people will forgive us for breaking character a bit, because it was actually a little tricky to delineate."