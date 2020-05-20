✖

Sarah Hyland is the latest celeb jumping on the quaran-color trend! The Modern Family actress, 29, was "very proud" to show off her new hot pink hair after dyeing her typically dark locks to a dreamy mermaid look while sheltering in place at her California home.

Sharing selfies showcasing her colorful aesthetic change, Hyland channeled her inner Ariel as she captioned the Instagram post, "I wanna be where the people are..." adding that she was part of the "#QuaranTINT crew" and adding a mermaid emoji, the actress tagged her stylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee of 901 Salon and added, "I did this all by myself! Very proud."

The change inspired a number of enthusiastic reactions from her famous friends. "[Oh my f—ing god]. Should I do this?! What day is it?! You look better than a New York pretzel from a shady cart in front [MET Museum]," commented Michelle Trachtenberg, as Disney star Debby Ryan wrote simply, "SARAH!!!" Vanessa Hudgens chimed in with a number of loving emojis, “Werrrrrrrrlklkklk!"

The Wedding Year actress is far from the only star using the quarantine period to experiment with their look. Sarah Michelle Gellar debuted her bubblegum pink locks on Instagram earlier this month, joking she had to think of "a new and creative way to embarrass my children" with her "quaran-color," as they had been stuck inside so long. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave also tinted her hair pink, saying that after giving birth to daughter Dove in February, she wanted to do something "drastic" with her style.

Hyland has been trying to keep her spirits high as the coronavirus pandemic sidelines wedding plans to fiancé Wells Adams. Earlier this week, she wished the Bachelor in Paradise star a happy birthday on social media, admitting, "2020 has not gone the way we thought it would but my love for you is at least one thing that will never change." Calling her husband-to-be a "dream come true" and her "true north," she teased of the cute couple photo she had shared, "Who knows? Maybe we’ll get married at city hall and use this picture as our announcement."

Adams quipped back in the comments, "Wait, are we married? Your use of the [crazy face] emoji makes me think that you got me drunk and took me to the courthouse and I just have zero recollection of said events."