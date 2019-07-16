‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Engaged to ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland is officially engaged to longtime boyfriend Well Adams. The Modern Family personality revealed the news on Instagram Tuesday afternoon with a series of photos from Adams’ proposal. The moment occurred on a picturesque beach with Hyland accepting the Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum’s gesture.

Adams replied to Hyland’s post by writing, “It takes two! Well 5 including the doggos! Love you more bab….fiancé!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Adams also revealed a video of the exact moment he proposed on his own Instagram profile.

The video is set to the 2009 Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors song “I Like to Be With Me When I’m With You” and also features photos of the couple through the years.

View this post on Instagram 🎶- Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Jul 16, 2019 at 4:03pm PDT

Hyland commented on Adams’ emotional post with a funny, excited response.

“When we get married will I automatically acquire your talent for making everyone cry with a homemade video?” Hyland wrote. “I love you to Pluto and back FIANCÉ!!!!”

Hyland’s post has already been liked more than 400,000 times, and Adams’ video has been watched 186,000 times. The couple has also received tons of glowing congratulatory remarks in the comments sections of the posts.

“Chills. I literally JUST thought yesterday while I was watching your story of you two that it’s going to happen soon,” Last Man Standing actress Molly McCook wrote. “Congratulations.”

Rumer Willis wrote, “Omg Congratulations to both of you!”

High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale added “OMG!!!,” and Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow wrote “Congrats congrats!! Yay!!!”

No word on when the couple plans to wed just yet, but we’ll keep you posted once the couple makes that information public.