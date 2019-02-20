‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Makes Joke at Khloe Kardashian’s Expense After Cheating Scandal

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland weighed in on the latest Tristan Thompson cheating scandal on Tuesday night with a pun at Khloe Kardashian’s expense.

The news of Thompson’s latest alleged infidelity took over social media on Tuesday night. Sources told The Hollywood Unlocked that Thompson had been hot and heavy with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party at his house. Everyone was talking about it, and Hyland put her two cents in on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Seems like Khloe is finally out of the Woods… that was too soon,” the actress joked. “I apologize.”

Some fans were amused by Hyland’s take, responding with jokes of their own.

She might have been out of the Woods, but Tristan was definitely IN the Woods. — Mel (@Mer_macita) February 20, 2019



“She might have been out of the Woods, but Tristan was definitely IN the woods,” one person wrote.

“Damn even celebrities are in on the puns,” noted another.

Others hoped Hyland would give more insight on the story as a Hollywood socialite herself. The actress did not post any more about the scandal, though her fans discussed it at length in the replies.

According to the report, Thompson was in Los Angeles over the weekend to spend Valentine’s Day with Kardashian and their daughter. He went out by himself on Sunday night to party at a club, and later invited a huge group back to his house to keep the party going.

Partygoers said that late in the night, they were abruptly asked to turn off their phones or leave — a common occurrence at Hollywood events, though not usually so late. Soon after, Woods showed up, and witnesses said she and Thompson “couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.”

So far, neither Woods, Kardashian or Jenner has made an official response to the story, though fans have been reading into all of their social media posts since. It is worth noting that all parties involved still follow each other on social media as well, though many fans are watching for that to change.

Thompson did post a response on Tuesday night, though he quickly deleted it. The embattled NBA player wrote “FAKE NEWS” on Twitter, and left the post up for about half an hour. Thompson has been spotted cheating on Kardashian before, including the very week that she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

At the time, Hyland was a close follower of the story. She posted a video talking about the scandal on her Instagram Story, telling fans she was “traumatized.” She added that she was taking the “whole Khloé Kardashian cheating scandal… very personally.”



Modern Family airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.