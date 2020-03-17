‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland, Who Is Immunocompromised, Says Her ‘Panic Level Is Pretty High’ Due to Coronavirus

In the wake of the growing coronavirus outbreak, Sarah Hyland is taking extra measures in her quarantine efforts. The actress is immunocompromised, which means Hyland suffers from a weakened immune system. With the concern of COVID-19 increasing at an alarming rate, the actress doesn’t want to risk any exposure to the strain as it could have a serious impact on her.

She spoke about the steps she has been taking while appearing on the Brad Behavior podcast hosted by Brad Goreski. She said that due to her impaired immune system, “everything in this house is sanitized.” Hyland, who earlier in the month was spending time and making jokes at the beach, also joked that she “took a shot of hand sanitizer” before coming on the show.

“Say someone gets a 24-hour bug, I get it for a week or more,” she explained. “For me, it’s really dangerous. My panic level is pretty high, but I also have a lot of health issues that are very susceptible to stress, so I’m trying to remain calm.”

Hyland, who was born with kidney dysplasia, is doing all she can to avoid leaving the house. She said if she does have to step out, however, she makes sure to wear a face mask and gloves, “My game plan right now is to stay home.”

Last October, the Modern Family star was rushed to the emergency room for an unknown reason. She documented the trip on her Instagram alongside her husband, Wells Adams.

Hyland is among a growing list of celebrities who are taking the coronavirus threat seriously. With the news of Idris Elba testing positive and Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju sharing that he, too, had contracted the virus, it’s reasonable that even more people are taking action.

In Elba’s case, he shared during his announcement video that he was not showing any symptoms at the time of his testing. He urged his followers to “stay home.” He also said that his wife had not been tested yet.

“Listen, I’m doing okay,” he said. “Sabrina hasn’t been tested, and she’s doing okay. I didn’t have any symptoms,” he continued before explaining why he got tested. “I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive but I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today.”