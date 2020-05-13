Missy Peregrym Reveals 'Stick It' Throwbacks After Revealing Son’s Birth

✖

Missy Peregrym posted a major blast from the past recently. On Instagram, the FBI star posted a throwback from her days as a gymnast in the feature film Stick It, which was released back in 2006. Peregrym's post comes a couple of weeks after she announced that she had given birth to her first child.

On Instagram, Peregrym posted a slideshow of photos from her days on the set of Stick It. In the first photo, the actor can be seen posing with several castmates including Jeff Bridges, Vanessa Lengies, Nikki SooHoo, and Maddy Curley. She also posted a couple of photos of herself performing on the mat in all of her Stick It glory. In her caption for the post, she told fans that the film is available via iTunes on digital for a limited time price until May 11. While the offer is no longer available, fans can still rent the movie on iTunes for $3.99 and can buy it for only a dollar more.

As previously mentioned, Peregrym's Stick It throwback comes only a couple of weeks after she revealed that she had given birth to her first child with husband Tom Oakley. On April 28, the FBI actor revealed that she had given birth to her son, Otis Paradis Oakley, a month prior. To announce the exciting news, she posted a photo of herself snuggling up to her little one. She captioned the cute snap with, "These afternoon naps are the *greatest* feeling in the world. A huge thank you to Dr. Brennan & his wonderful wife, Jais, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world. Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time."

Peregrym originally announced that she was expecting back in October. Just like her birth announcement, she related the news to fans via Instagram. At the time, she posted a boomerang clip of three pairs of shoes to indicate herself, her husband, and the new addition to their family. Her announcement came less than a year after it was reported that she and Oakley had wed. In December 2018, Peregrym and Oakley wed in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. The couple's close friends and family attended the event, with a source telling PEOPLE, “Typical of Missy and Tom, there was an enormous amount of love and a lot of laughter."