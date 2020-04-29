'FBI' Fans Are Thrilled for Missy Peregrym After She Reveals Birth of Baby Boy
On Tuesday, Missy Peregrym surprised her fans by announcing that she had given birth to her first child a month prior. The FBI actor took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and her baby boy, whom she and her husband, Tom Oakley, have named Otis Paradis Oakley. In response to the news, many of Peregrym's fans have already flocked to the comments section of her post to congratulate her on the newest addition to her family.
Peregrym's caption began by announcing that she gave birth to baby Otis back on March 21. She continued to write, captioning a photo of herself cradling her bundle of joy, "These afternoon naps are the *greatest* feeling in the world." The actor went on to thank the medical professionals who helped bring her child into the world. Peregrym continued, "A huge thank you to Dr. Brennan & his wonderful wife, Jais, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world. Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time." She concluded her caption by writing that she was feeling "#blessed."
Fans didn't waste any time in taking to the comments section in order to send some kind messages to Peregrym. In fact, the actor's Instagram post was flooded with an abundance of love and positivity in light of her exciting news.
"Congratulations to you both," one fan wrote on Peregrym's adorable Instagram photo. "Such a sweet little face. Enjoy every minute."
The comments on Peregrym's post were overwhelmingly positive, as many expressed happiness over the good news. As one user wrote (along with a heart emoji), "lots of health and happiness for you."
Naturally, since baby Otis was front and center in the snap, many users couldn't help but comment on his adorableness, with one user writing, "He’s beautiful! Hope you’re all staying safe and healthy!"
"Congratulations!!! I’m so happy that you and him are doing well," yet another fan wrote. "You look happy and healthy. He is absolutely stunning and so precious. Enjoy this time with him!!!"
"Omg!! Congratulations, you look so vibrant and beautiful!!" another user wrote. They also shared that they totally love Otis' name. "I wish you and your family only the best and enjoy this time. Love the second name."
Peregrym's baby news was exactly what many fans needed to hear during this difficult time in the world right now.
"Awwwww Congratulations," a fan wrote to the actor. "This made my whole year. Such a blessing. Crazy times, but blessed times. You three deserve every happiness!"
"Mama Missy look at you and baby Otis gooooo!!" one of Peregrym's many fans wrote. "I’m so unbelievably happy for you! you’ve been in my thoughts during these crazy times and I’ve hoped for nothing more than a safe and smooth delivery for you and your baby boy. he’s the actual cutest look at that face!! congrats to you and your family Missy."