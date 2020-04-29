'FBI' Fans Are Thrilled for Missy Peregrym After She Reveals Birth of Baby Boy

On Tuesday, Missy Peregrym surprised her fans by announcing that she had given birth to her first child a month prior. The FBI actor took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and her baby boy, whom she and her husband, Tom Oakley, have named Otis Paradis Oakley. In response to the news, many of Peregrym's fans have already flocked to the comments section of her post to congratulate her on the newest addition to her family.

Peregrym's caption began by announcing that she gave birth to baby Otis back on March 21. She continued to write, captioning a photo of herself cradling her bundle of joy, "These afternoon naps are the *greatest* feeling in the world." The actor went on to thank the medical professionals who helped bring her child into the world. Peregrym continued, "A huge thank you to Dr. Brennan & his wonderful wife, Jais, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world. Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time." She concluded her caption by writing that she was feeling "#blessed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missy Peregrym (@mperegrym) on Apr 28, 2020 at 5:13pm PDT

Fans didn't waste any time in taking to the comments section in order to send some kind messages to Peregrym. In fact, the actor's Instagram post was flooded with an abundance of love and positivity in light of her exciting news.