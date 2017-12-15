Mira Sorvino ‘Heartbroken’ Harvey Weinstein Blacklisted Her

Actress Mira Sorvino has responded to accusations that Harvey Weinstein blacklisted her, calling the news “heartbreaking.”

Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick https://t.co/ljK9NqICbm — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 15, 2017

Sorvino’s comment comes after Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson told reporters that Weinstein and his company Miramax told him that he shouldn’t work with Sorvino or Ashley Judd because “they were a nightmare to work with,” as reported by The Daily Mail.

In a lengthier interview, Jackson said, “I recall Miramax telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs. This was probably in 1998. At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us – but in hindsight, I realise that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing.”

He then added, “I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women – and as a direct result their names were removed from our casting list.”

Jackson also called out both Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob, saying, “My experience, when Miramax controlled the Lord of the Rings (before New Line took over production of the film), was of Weinstein and his brother behaving like second-rate Mafia bullies. They weren’t the type of guys I wanted to work with – so I haven’t.”

Judd also responded to the news of being blacklisted by Weinstein, simply tweeting, “I remember this well.”