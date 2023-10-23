Britney Spears Recalls 'Excruciating' Pain of At-Home Abortion After Justin Timberlake Pregnancy

Revelations from Britney Spears' upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, have been leaking out in headlines across the media landscape. Spears book will hit stands soon, but the attention on the most salacious revelations is already here.

One of the biggest revelations was Spears' aborted pregnancy with Justin Timberlake during their relationship from 1999 until 2002. According to Entertainment Tonight, the details about the procedure itself are harrowing and Spears describes it as "excruciating."

"It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home," Spears writes, noting she didn't even tell her family. "I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over...It took hours, and I don't remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear."

According to TMZ, Timberlake tried to comfort Spears with music by strumming his guitar while Spears was laid out crying on the bathroom floor. The pop star also added that Timberlake was not interested in being a father at the time and felt they were too young.

"It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated," she writes. "But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

Spears has not only written about Timberlake in her book. She has a whole slew of revelations about her personal life and her time under her conservatorship. She also revealed her decision to shave her head in 2007, her feelings on Kevin Federline's rap career, and her two-week fling with Colin Farrell. She even likened it to a brawl, though not in the negative fashion.

"Brawl is the only word for it – we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight," Spears wrote. "I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case I was vulnerable because I wasn't over Justin yet." Spears' book will be released on Oct. 24, 2023.