Britney Spears Biopic Coming From 'Wicked' Director

Britney Spears' biopic is in motion. Based on her memoir, The Woman In Me, the princess of pop's life story is coming to the big screen. And there's a big name attached. Universal Pictures has landed the rights to the project, with Wicked director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt attached to develop the movie, per Variety.

Spears is excited about the "secret project" on social media. She says Platt "always made my favorite movies" as she cautions fans to "stay tuned" for more news.

Universal won the film after a competitive bidding process. The memoir was released in October 2023. Thus far, it's sold over 2.5 million copies in the United States.

Spears documents her journey to pop superstardom from her time on the Mickey Mouse Club alongside the likes of future boyfriend Justin Timberlake, and fellow pop sensation Christina Aguilera. The book also details her controversial conservatorship case, which ended after 13 years.

Spears also got personal about the infamous buzz cut and her umbrella attack of paparazzi. She writes, per The New York Times: "I am willing to admit that in the throes of severe postpartum depression, abandonment by my husband [Kevin Federline], the torture of being separated from my two babies, the death of my adored aunt Sandra, and the constant drumbeat of pressure from paparazzi, I'd begin to think in some ways like a child." She says her relationship with paparazzi has always been complicated. And she didn't have time to breathe or grow while in the public eye.

The accompanying audiobook was voiced by Academy Award-nominated actor Michelle Williams, with an introduction by Spears. It became the fastest-selling audiobook in Simon & Schuster's history.

Universal has had major success with other biopics, most notably 2015's Straight Outta Compton, which focused on N.W.A.'s rise to megastardom. That film grossed $250 million globally.