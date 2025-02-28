Millie Bobby Brown Has Words for Critics Who Think She Looks Older With Her New Blonde Hair

Millie Bobby Brown is brushing off comments about her appearance after her look at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix film The Electric State on Feb. 24 sparked comments that the actress’ new blonde hair is making her look much older than 21.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, the Stranger Things star posted a screenshot of Vogue’s article, “No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks,” writing on her Story, “thank you.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of Netflix’s “The Electric State” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Brown, who turned 21 on Feb. 19, looked glamorous at the LA premiere of The Electric State in an Annie’s Ibiza metallic embroidered gown featuring a corset bodice. The Enola Holmes star complimented the look with a dramatic high bun that showed off her new blonde locks as she walked the red carpet with husband Jake Bongiovi, who kept it classic in a black tuxedo.

Photos that Brown posted from the event on Instagram quickly garnered comments about her apparent age. “Why this makeup and this blonde hair?” one commenter asked. “You’re so cute in your natural version! In the [actual] pic you’re a [40-year-old] woman.” Another person wrote, “She looks 45 pretending to be 22.”

The Netflix star first debuted her blonde hair on Instagram in February, posting a Y2K-inspired photoshoot to show off the look. Even at the time, her comment section was filled with negative comments, with someone writing, “I can’t believe she’s only 20, she looks 35! :(“

Millie Bobby Brown attends “The Electric State” premiere at Callao Cinema on February 27, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Patricia J. Garcinuno/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Brown told Vanity Fair that comments about her appearance from an early age led to the former child star deleting social media in 2022. “I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, this is making me feel horrible about myself,’” she said.

Working on Stranger Things since she was 11 impacted Brown’s social skills as well. “I don’t have many friends, because of who I am,” Brown told the outlet. “I didn’t go to school, so I don’t have the best social skills when it comes to people my own age and friendships. I struggle with that quite a bit. I missed out on a few things. But I’m working through them.”