Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton to Co-Host New Year's Eve Special

NBC has announced Miley Cyrus' co-host for this year's New Year's Eve broadcast – the legendary Dolly Parton. This will be Cyrus' second year hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party, but the special already has some die-hard fans. The combination of Cyrus and Parton is sure to pique even more interest in the broadcast.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party debuted in 2021 with co-host Pete Davidson, but he will be replaced this year with Parton, who has a much stronger association with Cyrus. However, according to a report by Deadline the show will still be executive-produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels this year. It will also feature another stacked lineup of musical performers and guests, but none of those have been announced yet. Producers may hold back some surprises, as Parton should be more than enough to draw a crowd.

Parton is Cyrus' real-life godmother, a family friend and one of her biggest musical influences. The two have collaborated and performed together several times in the past, going back to Cyrus' early days as a breakout star on the Disney Channel. Parton has gained more mainstream recognition as an icon in recent years outside of country music circles. Her inclusion here already has some commenters ecstatic.

Last year's broadcast included musical guests Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow and Saweetie, among others. It was a big success in terms of ratings and it was remembered fondly on social media as well, in spite of the stiff competition for New Year's Eve broadcasts. NBC executive Jen Neal issued a statement promising that this year's show will be able to measure up to the debut success.

"The inaugural Miley's New Year's Eve Party was an unqualified success and we know this year's show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun," she said. "We can't wait to get the party started."

NBC first announced that it would be hosting another New Year's Eve special back in June. At the time, Cyrus was confirmed but Davidson was not, but some speculated that he would simply need to negotiate a new contract. Since then, Davidson has left the cast of Saturday Night Live and done even more work outside of NBC. Expect more updates about this special as the end of the year draws closer.